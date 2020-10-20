Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Seminole County man believed to be in danger

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 60-year-old Wewoka, Okla., man who is said to be driving from Arkansas to Louisiana, and is believed to be in danger.

Ronald Williams went missing from his residence at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Williams contacted his family and said he was heading from Fort Smith, Ark., to Louisiana, according to a Silver Alert issued by Seminole County Central Dispatch.

He is described as a white male and as a diabetic who must take insulin and thyroid medication. Williams did not take his medication with him when he went missing, according to the Silver Alert.

Williams is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, the Silver Alert states.

He is believed to be driving a silver 2017 Honda Ridgeline pickup bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number JSZ379.

If you see Williams or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call Seminole County Central Dispatch at (405) 382-9342.