Silver alert issued for 63-year-old man missing since Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say it has been several days since family members have seen 63-year-old Richard Box.
On Friday, officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department issued a silver alert for 63-year-old Richard Box.
Authorities say no one has heard from Box since 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, and he was last seen in the 800 block of East Drive in Oklahoma City.
He was wearing a gray shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt and jeans with red suspenders.
Officials say he said he was going to catch a bus to go to Walmart and then would be back, but has not been heard from since. Police say he has signs of early dementia.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call 911 immediately.
