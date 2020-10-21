UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing 70-year-old Mannford man cancelled

UPDATE: The Mannford Police Department’s Silver Alert for 70-year-old Elvin Irwin has been cancelled. Irwin was located.

Original Story

MANNFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – The Mannford Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 70-year-old man who has dementia and is believed to be in danger.

Elvin Irwin went missing from the West Maple Street area in Mannford at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Silver Alert.

Irwin suffers from dementia. He has diabetes and is insulin-dependent. When he went missing, he did not have his medication.

He is believed to be in danger of “serious bodily injury or death,” according to the news release.

Irwin is described as a white male with a white goatee and some stable and as last seen wearing a white T-shirt, tan or khaki shorts, blue shoes and an OU ball cap.

His direction of travel is unknown.

