Photo courtesy of Glenpool Police Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Photo of Paul Cupps

GLENPOOL, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Glenpool Police Department confirm they are searching for a missing 73-year-old man.

Police officials say Paul Cupps was last seen Thursday at 3:30 p.m. near East 141st Street and South Elwood Avenue.

Paul Cupps is described leaving in a 2001 white Dodge Ram with Oklahoma license plate LCN102. Cupps has gray hair and is about five-foot-nine-inches tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Authorities say Paul Cupps has a history of showing signs of cognitive impairment but has not been formally diagnosed.

If you see Paul Cupps please call 9-1-1.