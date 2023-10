EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 73-year-old James Clair who was last seen on September 6.

James Clair. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Clair is 6’0″ and 240 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen in El Reno wearing a ball cap with the Marines logo, a dark blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Officials say Clair is on oxygen, has arthritis, COPD and cannot walk very far. His family has not seen or heard from him since Sept. 6, 2023.

If seen, call 911.