TUTTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has activated a Silver Alert on behalf of the Grady County Sheriff’s Department for 74-year-old Gail Loughridge.

Gail Loughridge. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Loughridge is 5’2″ and 110 pounds. She was last seen around 8 a.m. on Tuesday in Tuttle, Oklahoma.

Officials say she may be driving a white 2015 Kia Optima with Oklahoma tag JPD671.

OHP says she is having memory loss and other signs of dementia.

If seen, call 911.