Silver alert issued for 74-year-old Oklahoma woman

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Marshall County have issued a silver alert for a missing 74-year-old woman.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 74-year-old Sharon Lee.

Lee was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on March 14 in the 13800 block of Limestone Rd. in Marshall County.

Officials say she was wearing a black and white striped dress and leggings.

Authorities say Lee is a white female with reddish/ blonde hair who sometimes wears glasses. She was last seen walking from her home.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office.