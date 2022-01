OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old Oklahoma City woman.

Susan Douresseau, 79, was last seen in the area of West Britton Road and North County Line Road.

Douresseau, who is pictured below, was wearing a black shirt, black jogger-style pants and a dark jacket when she went missing.

She is believed to be on foot.

Call 911 immediately if you know her whereabouts or come into contact with her, police said.

Susan Douresseau

Susan Douresseau