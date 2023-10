CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Custer County Sheriff’s Department for 82-year-old Donna Gorshing.

Donna Gorshing. Image courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

According to OHP, Gorshing is 5’01” and 130 pounds. She was last seen on Thursday, October 12, around 1 p.m. at her home near Clinton, Oklahoma.

Officials say she is driving a 2016 Toyota Corolla with OK tag BKU775.

Gorshing has been diagnosed with blood pressure issues and may also have undiagnosed memory issues.

If seen, call 911.