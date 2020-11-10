Silver alert issued for 83-year-old woman

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Midwest City are searching for a missing woman.
A silver alert has been issued for 83-year-old Georgia Cooper.
Officials say Cooper was last seen in the 100 block of Jarman Drive in Midwest City around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Cooper may be driving a gray 2013 Ford Edge with Oklahoma license plate “JST695.”
At this point, authorities have not released a detailed description of Cooper.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Midwest City police.
