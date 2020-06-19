Silver Alert issued for elderly Mounds man with dementia, believed to be in danger

MOUNDS, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly Mounds, Okla., man who has dementia and is believed to be in danger.

George Brewer, 81, went missing at 10:45 a.m. Thursday.

Brewer is described as a white male last seen wearing blue jeans, a plaid button-up shirt and a black cap that says “Navy Veteran”.

He is believed to be driving a red 2002 Ford F150 pickup bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number GIG391.

The last time he went missing, he was located in the Tahlequah area, according to the Silver Alert.

If you see Brewer or know of his whereabouts, please call the Mounds Police Department at (918) 827-6160.