Silver Alert issued for elderly OKC man, missing & in danger

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who is believed to be in danger.

Dale Bailey, 80, has been missing since 3 a.m. Saturday, June 27.

Bailey went missing from the 2800 block of SW 111th Street. He left that location in a gray 2017 Lincoln MKX SUV bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number NC2354.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy golf shirt and blue jeans.

Bailey is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

If you see Bailey or know of his whereabouts, please quickly call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000.