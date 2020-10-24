Silver Alert issued for for missing Tulsa man believed to be in danger

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who is believed to be in danger.

Jimmie Fisher, 59, was last seen at 1 p.m. on Friday in Tulsa, according to the Silver Alert.

Fisher has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” the Silver Alert states.

He is described as a white male with a long gray beard. He was last seen wearing a lime green neon T-shirt and dark-colored sweat pants.

If you have seen Fisher or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Tulsa Police Department by calling (918) 596-9222.

