ARDMORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing Ardmore woman.

Officials with the Ardmore Police Department issued a silver alert for 60-year-old Dovie Rushin.

Rushin was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Academy Sports and Outdoors uniform jacket or shirt.

She was last seen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday at the Academy in Ardmore.

Authorities say she was last seen on foot and is diabetic.

If you have any information on her location, call the Ardmore Police Department.