Silver alert issued for missing 61-year-old man

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Sequoyah County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 61-year-old man.

Officials with the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 61-year-old Carl Henson.

Henson was last seen around 2:50 p.m. on June 10 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma.

Henson is described as a white man with a long gray beard. He was last seen wearing a shirt with writing on it, blue jeans, and brown and black shoes.

He may be driving a 2010 Hyundai Sonata with a Cherokee Nation Tribal tag “CW3629.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.