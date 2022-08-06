TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 61-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

James Barnes, 61, went missing from the 2100 block of South Wheeling Avenue at at around 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

Barnes is described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

He has a proven medical condition or physical disability, and he is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

Please immediately call 9-1-1, or call Tulsa police at (918) 596-9222, if you see Barnes or know of his whereabouts.