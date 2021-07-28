Silver Alert issued for missing 62-year-old Craig County man

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Craig County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 62-year-old man.

Richard Moss, 62, went missing at 3:43 p.m. Tuesday, July 27, from the 34000 block of South Highway 82.

Richard Moss

Moss, who is pictured above, is described as a white male last seen wearing glasses, black and gray shorts, a black or gray tank top and brown slippers, according to the Silver Alert.

He has a proven medical or physical disability and is “in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

If you see Moss or know of his whereabouts, immediately call 911 or the Craig County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 256-6466.

