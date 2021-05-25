Silver Alert issued for missing 62-year-old man with early onset dementia

PINK, Okla. (KFOR) – Potawatomi Tribal Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 62-year-old man who suffers from early onset dementia.

Paul Jackson, 62, went missing at approximately 2:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 from Tall Pines Lane off of Highway 9 in Pink, Okla.

Jackson was on foot when he disappeared.

He was described as a white male last seen wearing a blue shirt and black jeans.

Jackson suffers from early onset dementia and is believed to be in danger.

If you see Jackson or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or Potawatomi Tribal Police at (405) 878-4818.