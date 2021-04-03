Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old Tulsa man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
silver alert graphic

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man who went missing on Friday.

Christopher Williams, 63, went missing Friday, April 2, from the 1800 block of North Denver Avenue. He is believed to have went missing sometime between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, according to the Silver Alert.

Williams is described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a hat, brown robe, white shirt and black sweatpants.

He has a proven medical or physical disability and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

If you see Williams or have any information on his whereabouts, please immediately call 9-1-1 or the Tulsa Police Department at (918) 591-4100.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report