Silver Alert issued for missing 63-year-old Tulsa man

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 63-year-old man who went missing on Friday.

Christopher Williams, 63, went missing Friday, April 2, from the 1800 block of North Denver Avenue. He is believed to have went missing sometime between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, according to the Silver Alert.

Williams is described as a Black male who was last seen wearing a hat, brown robe, white shirt and black sweatpants.

He has a proven medical or physical disability and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

If you see Williams or have any information on his whereabouts, please immediately call 9-1-1 or the Tulsa Police Department at (918) 591-4100.