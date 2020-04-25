Silver Alert issued for missing 64-year-old Grady County man suffering from Alzheimer’s & dementia

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Grady County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Jack Alton went missing after he walked away from his residence in the 2300 block of County Road 1234 in Grady County sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m. a.m. Saturday, April 25.

Alton is believed to be in imminent danger of serious injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.

Alton is described as 5’6″ tall, around 145 pounds, as having salt and pepper hair and as wearing a red hoodie, black leather jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Alton or know of his whereabouts, contact the Grady County Sheriff’s Office by dialing (405) 224-0984.

Share this story

Local

More Local

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

In Your Corner

More In Your Corner

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter