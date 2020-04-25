Silver Alert issued for missing 64-year-old Grady County man suffering from Alzheimer’s & dementia

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Grady County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 64-year-old man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Jack Alton went missing after he walked away from his residence in the 2300 block of County Road 1234 in Grady County sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m. a.m. Saturday, April 25.

Alton is believed to be in imminent danger of serious injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.

Alton is described as 5’6″ tall, around 145 pounds, as having salt and pepper hair and as wearing a red hoodie, black leather jacket and blue jeans.

If you see Alton or know of his whereabouts, contact the Grady County Sheriff’s Office by dialing (405) 224-0984.