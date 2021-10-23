Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Lawton woman who suffers from dementia

Photo goes with story

Autherine Marshall

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Autherine Marshall, 65, went missing at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.

Marshall was last seen in the area of 56th and Gore in Lawton.

Photo goes with story
Autherine Marshall

She has dementia and is nonverbal at times, according to Lawton police.

Marshall is described as a Black female who has short gray hair that doesn’t touch her shoulders. She’s also described as walking with a slight hunched back and as having extremely swollen feet.

Please call Lawton police at (580) 581-3272 if you have seen Marshall or know her location.

