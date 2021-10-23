Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Lawton woman who suffers from dementia

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – The Lawton Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 65-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Autherine Marshall, 65, went missing at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23.
Marshall was last seen in the area of 56th and Gore in Lawton.
She has dementia and is nonverbal at times, according to Lawton police.
Marshall is described as a Black female who has short gray hair that doesn’t touch her shoulders. She’s also described as walking with a slight hunched back and as having extremely swollen feet.
Please call Lawton police at (580) 581-3272 if you have seen Marshall or know her location.