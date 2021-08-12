UPDATE: Silver Alert for missing 67-year-old Beckham County man canceled

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for 67-year-old Keith Harrison of Beckham County has been canceled. He has been found.

Original Story

BECKHAM COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Beckham County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

Keith Harrison, 67, went missing on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 12, from an area west of Sayre, according to the Silver Alert.

Keith Harrison

He was last seen on family property, driving a black 2020 Ford Raptor pickup. He has not been seen since.

Harrison, pictured above, is described as a white male wearing a long sleeve plaid shirt, denim jeans and boots.

He has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

Please immediately call the Beckham County Sheriff’s Office at (580) 928-2121 if you see Harrison or know of his whereabouts.