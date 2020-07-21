Silver Alert canceled for missing 67-year-old woman with dementia

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old woman.
Police are looking for Irene Simon, who is described as a black female, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with flowers on it, a baseball cap, and glasses.
Her last known location is in Tulsa near E. 71st St. and S Yale Ave. on Monday around 8 p.m.
Authorities say Simon has dementia.
If you know her whereabouts, call police immediately.
Latest stories:
- CBS reporter Nina Kapur, 26, dies after rental moped accident in New York
- Dollar Tree, Family Dollar will no longer require face masks at all stores
- Missouri woman donates lottery win to officer recovering from gunshot to head
- ‘We don’t know what else to do’: Video of crowded Broadway increases tensions
- ‘Definitely fate’: Kzoo veteran catches baby thrown from burning apartment