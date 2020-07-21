Silver Alert canceled for missing 67-year-old woman with dementia

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled.

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tulsa Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 67-year-old woman.

Police are looking for Irene Simon, who is described as a black female, last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with flowers on it, a baseball cap, and glasses.

Her last known location is in Tulsa near E. 71st St. and S Yale Ave. on Monday around 8 p.m.

Authorities say Simon has dementia.

If you know her whereabouts, call police immediately.

