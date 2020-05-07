Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Cleveland County woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 69-year-old woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is believed to be in danger.

Mary Graddy went missing from an area east of Noble, Okla., at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6.

Graddy suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and is believed to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.

She was last seen wearing a blue sweater with gray stripes.

Graddy is believed to be driving a white 2014 Hyundai Elantra bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number FRE517.

If you see Graddy or have any information about her whereabouts, please call the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 701-7700.