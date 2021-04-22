Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Payne County woman who suffers from dementia

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
silver alert graphic

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old Payne County woman who suffers from dementia.

Gwenn Reams, 69, went missing from the 4700 block of South Council Valley, an address that an online search found to be in the Yale area. She went missing at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Reams is described as a white female. No further physical description was provided.

She has dementia and is without her cell phone.

She was last seen driving a white 2012 Toyota Highlander that has an Oklahoma license plate, plate number AUZ057.

Please immediately call 911 or the Payne County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 372-4522 if you see Reams or know of her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report