Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Payne County woman who suffers from dementia

PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old Payne County woman who suffers from dementia.

Gwenn Reams, 69, went missing from the 4700 block of South Council Valley, an address that an online search found to be in the Yale area. She went missing at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Reams is described as a white female. No further physical description was provided.

She has dementia and is without her cell phone.

She was last seen driving a white 2012 Toyota Highlander that has an Oklahoma license plate, plate number AUZ057.

Please immediately call 911 or the Payne County Sheriff’s Office at (405) 372-4522 if you see Reams or know of her whereabouts.