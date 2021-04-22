Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Edmond woman who possibly suffers from dementia

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Diana Hoffman

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Edmond woman who possibly suffers from dementia.

Photo goes with story
Diana Hoffman

Diana Hoffman, 71, went missing in Edmond at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

Hoffman is described as a white female. A picture of her is on the right.

She is possibly in the early stages of dementia and is apart from medication that she needs. She is believed to be in danger.

Hoffman was last seen driving a 2005 tan, four-door Chevy Malibu with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number AJY009.

Please call 911 or Edmond police at (405) 359-4420 if you see Hoffman or know of her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report