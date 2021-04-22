Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Edmond woman who possibly suffers from dementia

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old Edmond woman who possibly suffers from dementia.

Diana Hoffman

Diana Hoffman, 71, went missing in Edmond at approximately 9:30 a.m. Thursday, April 22.

Hoffman is described as a white female. A picture of her is on the right.

She is possibly in the early stages of dementia and is apart from medication that she needs. She is believed to be in danger.

Hoffman was last seen driving a 2005 tan, four-door Chevy Malibu with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number AJY009.

Please call 911 or Edmond police at (405) 359-4420 if you see Hoffman or know of her whereabouts.