Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Oklahoma man who did not return from hunting trip

Raymond Farley

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a 71-year-old man who went missing from Rogers County.

Raymond Farley

Raymond Farley, 71, went missing at around noon Tuesday. He was last seen in the 9600 block of East 570 Road. He did not make it back from a hunting trip, officials said.

Farley has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

Photo goes with story
The pickup truck Farley was last seen driving.

He is described as a white male who was last seen wearing blue jeans, gray shirt, gray flannel shirt, black Vietnam hat and boots.

Farley was last seen driving a black 2009 Dodge Ram pickup bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number JRA038.

Please call 911 or the Rogers County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 342-9700 if you see Farley or know of his whereabouts.

