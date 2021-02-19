Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old Norman man believed to be in danger

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Norman Police Department officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

Michael Mizanin, 72, went missing from Norman at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Mizanin has a proven medical condition or physical disability and depends on medication. He is believed to be in danger of physical injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.

He was last seen wearing a blue and black striped shirt, black pants, blue shoes, blue and tan hoodie and green fedora.

Mizanin was last seen driving a bronze 2020 Toyota Camry bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number FRV884.

If you see Mr. Mizanin or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call Norman police at (405) 321-1600.