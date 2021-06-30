UPDATE: Missing 72-year-old Skiatook man located

Rondle Brown

UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Rondle Brown, a 72-year-old Skiatook man who was reported missing, has been canceled.

He was located.

Original Story

SKIATOOK, Okla. (KFOR) – The Skiatook Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a 72-year-old man who has been missing for two days and is believed to be in danger.

Rondle Brown, 72, was last seen at around 7 p.m. on Monday, June 28, near his home in the 400 block of East Oak in Skiatook.

Brown is a military veteran who is described as 5’6” tall, 185-195 pounds and as having white hair.

He was last seen wearing a dark-colored T-shirt, blue jeans, Carhartt and tennis shoes.

Brown has a proven medical or physical disability and is believed to be in danger of serious injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.

If you see Brown or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call 911 or Skiatook police at (918) 396-2424.