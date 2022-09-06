TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa Police Department officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.
Patsy Stone, 75, went missing at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in the 9600 block of South Memorial Drive in Tulsa, according to the Silver Alert.
Stone suffers from dementia. She is also a diabetic with no food. She is described as a white female, 5’2″ tall, 140 pounds, as having blond hair and blue eyes and wearing a brown blouse.
She is believed to be driving a red 2017 Chevy Cruze, bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number GIE602.
She is believed to be in imminent danger of serious injury or death.
Please call 9-1-1 or Tulsa PD’s non-emergency number, 918-596-9222, if you see her or have information on her whereabouts.