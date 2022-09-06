TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Tulsa Police Department officials issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Patsy Stone, 75, went missing at 11:11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. She was last seen in the 9600 block of South Memorial Drive in Tulsa, according to the Silver Alert.

Patsy Stone, image Tulsa police

Stone suffers from dementia. She is also a diabetic with no food. She is described as a white female, 5’2″ tall, 140 pounds, as having blond hair and blue eyes and wearing a brown blouse.

She is believed to be driving a red 2017 Chevy Cruze, bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number GIE602.

She is believed to be in imminent danger of serious injury or death.

Please call 9-1-1 or Tulsa PD’s non-emergency number, 918-596-9222, if you see her or have information on her whereabouts.