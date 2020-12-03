Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old Rogers County woman

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger.

Sandra Elliott went missing at approximately 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 3, from the Jiffy Trip gas station at 210 E. Hwy. 11 in Medford, according to the Silver Alert.

She was involved in an incident where she crashed into the gas station. She is driving a silver, four-door 2004 Honda Civic, Oklahoma license plate number CUP485. The vehicle has front end damage.

Elliott is a stroke victim with a family history of mental illness. It is believed she is confused and disoriented.

Elliott is described as a white female wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and glasses, and carrying a cane.

If you have seen Elliott or know of her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 immediately.