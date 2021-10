LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 76-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Maria Marroquin, 76, went missing from the 500 block of NW 31st Street in Lawton.

Maria Marroquin

She is described as Hispanic and as having short, gray hair. She speaks mainly Spanish and may have a Great Pyrenees dog with her.

Marroquin suffers from dementia, according to the Silver Alert.

Please call (580) 581-3272 if you see Marroquin or know her location.