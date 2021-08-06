Silver Alert issued for missing 72-year-old Oklahoma City man who suffers from dementia

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old man who suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger.

George Kofa

George Kofa, 72, went missing at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.

Kofa, who is pictured on the right, left the the area of Northeast 23rd and Kelly Avenue on foot, heading in an unknown direction.

He suffers from a dementia and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

Please immediately call 911 or Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you see Kofa or know of his whereabouts.