Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Moore woman who suffers from dementia

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly Moore woman who suffers from dementia.

Judith Thornburg

The Moore Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Judith Thornburg, who went missing at approximately 4:27 p.m. Thursday, April 22 from the 2300 block of NE 18th in Moore.

Thornburg is described as a white female last seen wearing blue jeans and a pullover. A photo of her is on the right.

She was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CAR181.

Thornburg suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger of serious injury or death.

Please call 911 or Moore police at (405) 793-5171 if you see Thornburg or know of her whereabouts.