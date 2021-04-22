Silver Alert issued for missing 78-year-old Moore woman who suffers from dementia

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

Judith Thornburg

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing elderly Moore woman who suffers from dementia.

Photo goes with story
Judith Thornburg

The Moore Police Department issued a Silver Alert for 78-year-old Judith Thornburg, who went missing at approximately 4:27 p.m. Thursday, April 22 from the 2300 block of NE 18th in Moore.

Thornburg is described as a white female last seen wearing blue jeans and a pullover. A photo of her is on the right.

She was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Odyssey minivan with an Oklahoma license plate, plate number CAR181.

Thornburg suffers from dementia and is believed to be in danger of serious injury or death.

Please call 911 or Moore police at (405) 793-5171 if you see Thornburg or know of her whereabouts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Download the NEW KFOR App!

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report