LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police issued a Silver Alert for a missing 79-year-old woman who suffers from dementia.

Evelyn Baxter, 79, was last seen leaving the 1500 block of SW E Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. Friday.

Baxter is described as a white female who is 5’4″ tall, and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blue, long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and blue shoes.

She has dementia, according to Lawton police.

Please call the Lawton Police Department’s non-emergency number, (590) 581-3272, if you see Baxter or know of her whereabouts.