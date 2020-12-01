Silver alert issued for missing 81-year-old man

SAVANNA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Pittsburg County are searching for a missing 81-year-old man.

A silver alert has been issued for 81-year-old Oscar Greene.

Officials say Greene was last seen around 3 a.m. on Monday in the town of Savanna, Oklahoma.

He was wearing a dark brown jacket with a hoodie.

Authorities say Greene may be driving a maroon 2006 Dodge Caravan with Oklahoma license plate “ELZ802.”

If you have any information on Greene’s whereabouts, call the Savanna Police Department.

