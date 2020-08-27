Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Broken Arrow man who suffers from dementia

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. (KFOR) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 82-year-old Broken Arrow man who suffers from dementia.

Francisco Castaneda went missing at approximate 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Castaneda was last seen in the 14900 block of East 131st Street South in Broken Arrow.

He has dementia and COPD. Police do not know if he has his oxygen tank with him.

Authorities say Castaneda is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

A physical description of Castaneda was not provided.

He was last seen driving a tan 2005 Ford Freestar van bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number HPQ933.

If you have seen Castaneda or know of his whereabouts, please immediately call Broken Arrow police at (918) 259-8400 or (918) 451-8400.