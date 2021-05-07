Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Tahlequah man

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tahlequah Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

Jerry Archer, 82, went missing at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, from the 300 block of Tanglewood.

Archer is described as a white male who was last seen wearing an OU ball cap, dark pants and shirt of unknown color.

He was last seen driving a white 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup bearing an Oklahoma handicap license plate, plate number HD17414. The vehicle has an OU tag on the front.

Archer has a proven medical or physical disability and is under imminent danger of serious injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.