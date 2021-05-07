Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Tahlequah man

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
silver alert graphic

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. (KFOR) – The Tahlequah Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing 82-year-old man who is believed to be in danger.

Jerry Archer, 82, went missing at approximately 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 7, from the 300 block of Tanglewood.

Archer is described as a white male who was last seen wearing an OU ball cap, dark pants and shirt of unknown color.

He was last seen driving a white 2005 Chevy Silverado pickup bearing an Oklahoma handicap license plate, plate number HD17414. The vehicle has an OU tag on the front.

Archer has a proven medical or physical disability and is under imminent danger of serious injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report