Silver Alert issued for missing 84-year-old Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department issued a Silver Alert for an elderly resident who is missing.

Robert Reed, 84, went missing at around 4:02 p.m. Saturday, March 27, from the 13600 block of North Rockwell Avenue in Oklahoma City, according to the Silver Alert.

Reed is described as a white male wearing a beige shirt and black jeans.

He was last see driving a red 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number EIA696. The passenger side of the rear fender is dented.

Reed was last seen driving north on Rockwell Avenue past Memorial Road.

He has a proven medical condition or physical disability and is believed to be in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the Silver Alert.

Immediately call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have seen Reed or know of his whereabouts.