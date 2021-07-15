Silver alert issued for missing 88-year-old Oklahoma man

WARR ACRES, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Warr Acres are asking for the public’s help finding a missing Oklahoma man.

Officials with the Warr Acres Police Department have issued a silver alert for 88-year-old Sims Fowler.

Authorities say Fowler was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 15 in the 6000 block of Covington Lane.

Fowler was last seen wearing black pants, a t-shirt, and a beige jacket.

He may be driving a white 2018 Honda CRV with a Choctaw Nation license plate “CHO9611.”

Authorities say Fowler has dementia and other medical issues. They also say he may have a pistol.