Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old woman possibly heading to Oklahoma City area

DEWEY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Dewey County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 89-year-old woman.

Officials are looking for Lou Vanmeter, who is described as a white female last seen at a residence on Jennyville Road in Oakwood, Oklahoma, on Friday around 7 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says Vanmeter has dementia and may be heading to the Edmond or Oklahoma City area, possibly Mercy Hospital.

She is driving a white, 2011 Chevy Suburban with the Oklahoma plate HOQ938.

If you know her whereabouts, call police immediately.

