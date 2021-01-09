Silver Alert issued for missing 94-year-old McAlester man

MCALESTER, Okla. (KFOR) – The McAlester Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a 94-year-old man who went missing.

Finis Chisum, 94, was last seen in McAlester at around noon Friday, according to the Silver Alert.

Chisum is described as a white male who goes by his middle name, Lavell. He has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.”

He was last seen driving a silver, four-door 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis bearing an Oklahoma license plate, plate number HFJ443. The vehicle is described as having front end damage and a Trump sticker on its back glass. The vehicle does not have a working heater, according to the Silver Alert.

Chisum is possibly heading to Mangrum from McAlester, the Silver Alert states.

If you have seen Chisum or have any information about his whereabouts, please immediately call McAlester police at (918) 423-1212.