ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Ada are searching for a missing 85-year-old man.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a silver alert for 85-year-old Duke Dorough.

Officials say Dorough was last seen around 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 12 in the 800 block of N. Country Club Rd. in Ada.

Investigators say Dorough was wearing khaki pants, a black leather jacket and a top hat.

He is described as a white male, standing 5’11” tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and has a prosthetic right leg.

Officials say he also may experience episodes of confusion.

If you see him, call 911.