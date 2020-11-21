Silver Alert issued for missing Adair County elderly man believed to be in danger

ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Adair County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man who is believed to be in danger.

Gary Foster, 75, went missing at approximately 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. He was last seen near the Adair County/Sequoyah County line, according to the Silver Alert.

He is described as a Native American man and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, khakis and loafers.

He has a “proven medical or physical disability” and is in “imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death,” according to the news release.

If you have seen Foster or have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Adair County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 696-2106.