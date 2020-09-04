Silver Alert issued for missing autistic man who suffers from dementia

Brian Burkhalter

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Midwest City police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 54-year-old autistic man who suffers from dementia.

Brian Burkhalter went missing from the 600 block of South Douglas Boulevard at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Burkhalter has dementia, autism, diabetes and suffers from seizures. He’s believed to be in imminent danger of physical injury or death, according to the Silver Alert.

He is described as a white male wearing a Texas Rangers T-shirt and black shorts.

If you see Burkhalter or have information about his whereabouts, please call Midwest City police by dialing (405) 739-1306.

