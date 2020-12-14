Silver alert issued for missing Cleveland County man

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Cleveland County are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office issued a silver alert for 79-year-old Earnest Gaines.

Gaines was last seen around 2 a.m. on Sunday in the 5100 block of 156th St. in Cleveland County. He was last seen wearing dark blue coveralls, work boots, a hat and glasses.

Gaines is described as a white man standing 5’10” tall, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes. He is bald and has a white beard.

Officials say he may be driving a dark blue 1999 Ford F-250 with Oklahoma tag “HWQ022” or “540FVK.”

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call police.