Silver alert issued for missing Comanche County woman

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Comanche County are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman.

The Comanche County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for 60-year-old Cassie Riley.

Riley was last seen along 113th St. in Fletcher, Oklahoma around 12 p.m. on Jan. 13.

Riley is described as a white woman, standing 5’2″ tall, weighing 130 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair.

She was last seen driving a black 2008 Ford Escape with Oklahoma license plate “IBP335.”

Officials say Riley suffers from severe paranoia. If you see her, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office along with checking on her welfare.