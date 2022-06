DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Duncan are searching for a missing 84-year-old woman.

On Wednesday morning, the Duncan Police Department issued a silver alert for 84-year-old Margie Pickens.

Pickens was last seen in the 600 block of S. 11th St. in Duncan around 9:23 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officials say she is traveling in an unknown direction on foot.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.