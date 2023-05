EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Edmond are searching for a missing woman.

Authorities with the Edmond Police Department have issued a silver alert for 77-year-old Ruth Avery.

Avery was last seen on May 16 around 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Mesa Trail in Edmond.

Officials say Avery was driving a 2007 white Toyota RAV4 with Oklahoma tag “AMH 044.”

The silver alert states that Avery has been diagnosed with dementia and does not have her medication.

If you have seen her, call 911.