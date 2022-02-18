UPDATE: The silver alert has been canceled. Officials say Kizer was located and returned home. She is currently safe.

EL RENO, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in El Reno have issued a silver alert for a missing woman who didn’t show up to work on Friday.

Around 7:15 a.m. on Friday, officials with the El Reno Police Department learned about a missing woman.

Family members say 68-year-old Larena Lynne Olson-Kizer didn’t show up for work as scheduled.

However, they say she left her home shortly before 5 a.m. on Friday and should have headed straight for her job near N.W. Expressway and Portland Ave.

Instead, investigators believe Olson-Kizer may have been in the Choctaw area around 7:45 a.m. on Friday.

Family members say Olson-Kizer is a cancer survivor who requires various prescription medications. They say that she also has demonstrated a decreased mental capacity and may be suffering from undiagnosed cognitive disabilities.

Kizer is described as a 68-year-old white female, standing 5’2″ tall, and weighing 110 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple coat and dark colored jeans. She was last known to be driving a black 2014 Toyota FJC with Oklahoma license plate “FYT-995.”

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call El Reno police at (405) 295-9399.